Jeon Min-chul promoted to first soloist at Mariinsky Ballet

Ballet dancer Jeon Min-chul, 21, has officially started his career as a first soloist with the Russian Mariinsky Ballet.The Mariinsky Ballet’s official website confirmed on Oct. 18 that Jeon had been added to the company’s first soloist roster. The rank is the second-highest in the company, just below principal dancer. In 2011, Kim Ki-min, 33, became the first Asian male dancer to join the Mariinsky and was promoted to principal in 2015. Jeon is the second South Korean male dancer to perform with the company.Jeon is scheduled to dance Albrecht, the male lead, in Giselle, marking his first performance following his official Mariinsky Ballet debut on Oct. 25. Founded in the 1740s, the Mariinsky Ballet is based at St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre and is considered one of the world’s top ballet companies, alongside the Bolshoi Ballet.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com