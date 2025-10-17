Trump’s APEC visit could include Korea summit talks

The presidential office said on Oct. 16 that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in South Korea on Oct. 29 and stay until Oct. 30 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. This is the first time the office has publicly mentioned Trump’s visit schedule.National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac told reporters at the Yongsan presidential office that Trump’s visit will likely last two days, adding that a South Korea–U.S. summit is expected around that time. If President Lee Jae-myung meets Trump, it will be their second meeting since the summit in Washington at the end of August. Wi noted, however, that the schedule is still subject to change.When asked whether Trump might meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the APEC summit, Wi said it is “a matter between North Korea and the United States,” but added that Seoul is “checking through the U.S.” and has not heard of any such plans.Regarding a possible U.S.–China summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wi said the meeting could occur during Trump’s stay in South Korea but declined to provide further details.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com