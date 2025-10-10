Democratic Party pushes judicial reform amid controversy



"Reform is like pedaling a bicycle. You have to keep moving or you will fall."



On Oct. 2, Democratic Party leader Jeong Cheong-rae compared reform to riding a bicycle while announcing plans for judicial reforms and measures to protect citizens from false information after the Chuseok holiday. Jeong frequently cites this “bicycle theory,” noting that reform, like a two-wheeled bike, cannot remain stationary and must always move forward.



Following this approach, the Democratic Party completed legislation on prosecutorial reform before the Chuseok holiday. Key changes, including the separation of investigative and prosecutorial powers left unfinished under the Roh and Moon administrations, were implemented within four months of President Lee Jae-myung’s term.



Resistance within the prosecution to abolishing the Prosecutor’s Office was lower than anticipated. President Lee had campaigned on prosecutorial reform, and disputes over specific provisions were deferred to a government task force, helping to minimize conflict.



By contrast, the judicial reform initiative faces a tougher path. Efforts to use calls for the impeachment or resignation of Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae and allegations involving Judge Ji Gui-yeon as justification have drawn criticism for missteps. The Democratic Party has not provided concrete evidence of alleged judicial interference in elections. Opposition parties have labeled the effort as retaliatory pressure on the judiciary, obscuring the reform’s substantive goals. Plans to expand the Supreme Court to reduce case delays have also raised concerns that it aims to weaken Chief Justice Cho by increasing the number of aligned justices.



Public debate and clear explanations for why judicial reform is necessary should take priority. Yet hardline party members continue unilateral actions, causing friction within the party and with the public. Examples include independent hearings on Chief Justice Cho and unverified claims about meetings between Cho, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and others. Proposed legislation allowing constitutional challenges to court decisions could conflict with the existing three-tier judicial system.



The ruling party’s chaotic approach has coincided with a drop in support for both the party and the government, raising concerns in the presidential office. Senior officials have called for quiet reforms, but the party seems to be pressing ahead, reflecting a more independent dynamic between party and government than under the previous Yoon Suk-yeol administration.



Jeong’s bicycle metaphor is only partially accurate. Pedaling is essential to maintain balance on flat or uphill terrain, but the current political landscape, with the ruling bloc holding 188 seats, resembles a downhill slope where momentum carries itself. Overly aggressive pedaling in this context increases the risk of collisions. The Democratic Party now needs careful handling and brakes to control its speed.

