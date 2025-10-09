Hwang Jung-min shines in musical ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

“Love makes everything all right.”Hwang Jung-min’s ruthless persona in the 2023 film Seoul’s Spring was absent. On Sept. 27, he debuted in the musical Mrs. Doubtfire at Seoul’s Charlotte Theater in Songpa District, fully embodying the warmth and devotion of the nanny Doubtfire.The musical is adapted from British author Anne Fine’s novel "Madame Doubtfire" and the 1993 film starring Robin Williams. The protagonist, Daniel, loves his children but is an unreliable husband. Overwhelmed by childcare, his wife, Miranda, divorces him. To reunite with his children, Daniel disguises himself as an elderly woman and becomes their nanny. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2021 and debuted in South Korea the following year. It returns to the Korean stage after three years.This season marks Hwang’s first musical role in a decade, following "Okepie" in 2015. Known for his charismatic film performances, he effortlessly shifts between the playful father Daniel and the devoted nanny Doubtfire, showcasing his versatility as an actor.Hwang also parodied lines from his films, including Seoul’s Spring, Veteran, and New World, eliciting laughter from the audience. Tap dancing and beatboxing added further entertainment. The role of Daniel is also played by Jeong Seong-hwa and Jeong Sang-hoon, both praised for their versatility and comedic timing.The show’s more than 20 quick costume changes are a highlight. Hwang transforms from father to grandmother in just eight seconds, aided by one-touch buckles with elastic bands and magnets, and a single-zip bodysuit. His voice convincingly conveys both a sturdy father and a refined grandmother.While the musical is lively, it delivers a meaningful message. Early comedic mishaps draw laughter, but the story reveals the emotional impact of divorce on the children and evolving family dynamics. Daniel’s genuine love for his children challenges the notion that only traditional families can be happy.Korean-style humor is woven throughout the show. For example, the unusual name “Doubtfire” is explained with a playful pun: “If they’re handsome, they’re all brothers.” Supporting characters, including Miranda and the household staff Frank and Andre, add depth and energy to the production.As a family comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire stands out for delivering both laughter and empathy across generations. Performances run through Dec. 7.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com