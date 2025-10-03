Court denies bail for former President Yoon

The court denied former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s bail request, leaving him in detention as his trial continues. Analysts say the decision increases the chances he will maintain his so-called “judicial boycott,” as his earlier promise to cooperate if released is now void.On Oct. 2, the Seoul Central District Court’s 35th Criminal Division, presided over by Judge Baek Dae-hyun, rejected Yoon’s bail request, saying there were no special circumstances and that he could destroy evidence if freed.Previously detained on charges including leading a rebellion, Yoon was released in March after a court canceled his detention. In July, special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok re-arrested him, accusing Yoon of obstructing official duties by interfering with cabinet members’ decision-making and requesting an arrest warrant alongside the indictment.Yoon argued he needed bail to safeguard his defense and restore his health. He filed his request on Sept. 19 and attended the hearing a week later, promising to follow a strict diet and comply with judicial procedures if released.On the day the bail request was denied, Yoon again failed to appear at the rebellion trial before the 25th Criminal Division, led by Judge Ji Gwi-yeon. It marked his 13th absence. The trial proceeded as an in absentia hearing.The special prosecutor asked the court to take strict measures, including issuing a warrant, citing Yoon’s three-month absence. Yoon’s legal team said he could attend only after alleged constitutional violations are addressed and filed a request for a review, arguing the special prosecutor law breaches due process.Yoon will spend Chuseok in detention after his bail was denied. The Ministry of Justice’s Correction Headquarters said the Seoul Detention Center, where he is held, will not provide special holiday meals. The Seoul Southern Detention Center, housing former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, will serve its standard menu during the holiday.송혜미 1am@donga.com