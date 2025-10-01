Seoul Global Center Rebrands, Targeting Success for Foreigners from Settlement to Growth.

Seoul Global Center located in Jongno / source=IT dongA

The Seoul Global Center, which has served as a steadfast companion for foreign residents in Seoul for 17 years since its 2008 opening, has reopened its doors with a fresh look after extensive renovations. To celebrate, the center is hosting a four-day ‘Welcoming Week,’ which kicked off today.The Seoul Global Center, located in Jongno, Seoul, is a comprehensive support organization for foreigners, assisting with their stable settlement and daily life, as well as academic, business, and entrepreneurial activities. It plays a crucial role in promoting Seoul as a Northeast Asian business hub by providing a wide range of services—from lifestyle adaptation and education to startup incubation, investment, and employment support—for foreign-invested companies, aspiring tech entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals. By showcasing the city's advantages to foreign delegations and investors, the center actively contributes to revitalizing the local economy.The opening ceremony on the 29th was held at the center's main building and was attended by key figures, including Bo-geun Kwon, Head of the Seoul Global Center; Yong-beom Lee, Team Leader of the Foreigner and Immigration Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Over 100 foreign residents, who are currently studying or working in Seoul, also attended the event, enjoying a vibrant atmosphere of networking and communication."The number of foreign residents in Seoul has grown significantly, and thanks to the influence of ‘K-content’ like 'Squid Game' and 'K-Pop Demon Hunters,' Seoul's global standing has soared," said Kwon in his welcoming address. "We are committed to actively supporting foreigners in their life, studies, and business ventures, positioning Seoul not just as a tourist destination but as a hub for education and business."Lee added, "As this is a facility established by the Seoul Metropolitan Government for foreigners living and working here, I hope you will use it freely, comfortably, and effectively, and share in the value of Seoul."The renovated Seoul Global Center has put forward a new vision built on three pillars: 'Settlement,' 'Growth,' and 'Connection.' True to these words, the center aims to help foreigners stably settle in Seoul, grow in their respective fields, and organically connect with a network of universities, companies, and institutions in Korea.The center offers 17 meticulously designed support programs. For international students, these include customized lifestyle orientation, career aptitude tests, one-on-one career and employment consulting, and workshops on resume writing and interview skills. For aspiring entrepreneurs and job seekers, services range from business Korean language courses and job matching to training in OA/AI tools, startup support programs, and the OASIS program (Overall Assistance for Startup Immigration System), which assists with acquiring a startup visa.The opening ceremony also featured the awards for the recently concluded ‘1st Foreigner Startup Competition.’ Hosted by the center for prospective foreign entrepreneurs and foreign-led companies with less than five years of operation in Korea, the final rankings were announced on the 26th after a demo day and judging process.The winners were:• 1st Place: Konnect (CEO Pandith Ravi Shankar)• 2nd Place: Halalwave Inc. (CEO Mohammad Abdul Aziz)• 3rd Place: Secret Inc. (CEO Deguchi Hana)• Honorable Mention: Nexgen (CEO Mina Lee)The winning companies will receive prize money, mentoring and meetups, an IR pitch refinement program, and connections to rent-free office space.Following the awards, a casual talk show titled ‘What's your SEOUL?’ was held. Moderated by Soo-hyeon Kim, CEO of the foreigner community platform ‘Su and Carrots’, the panel featured Onege, a TV personality and office worker from Kazakhstan, and Aya, a university student from the Philippines. They shared their personal stories of settling in Seoul as outsiders, experiences that resonated deeply with the foreign attendees. Speaking in fluent Korean, they reflected on how their love for Korea—its language and culture—drew them here and how support from institutions like the Seoul Global Center and local Koreans was invaluable during difficult times.They also noted that despite living in Seoul for years, daily interactions with Koreans are not as frequent as they would like, expressing hope that the center could create more opportunities for closer connections. Even after the official ceremony concluded, attendees lingered, continuing to network and engage in lively conversations.Meanwhile, the Welcoming Week, running from September 29th to October 2nd, is packed with a diverse lineup of programs for foreign residents. On Sept. 30th and Oct. 1st, the main center will host job preparation mentoring, career fairs, makeup masterclasses, business management training for early-stage founders, and a talk concert with global entrepreneurs. The final day, Oct. 2nd, will move to the Seoul Startup Hub in Gongdeok, Mapo, for events including the "SEOULogin!" Challenge, a workshop on finding housing for international students, a lecture on asset management by YouTuber "Mikipedia," a policy briefing, and an awards ceremony for outstanding program participants."The Seoul Global Center is dedicated to providing practical and professional services for the settlement and adaptation of foreign residents," said Kwon. "At the same time, we are focusing on attracting foreign talent and promising global startups to the city."By Moon-kyoo Lee (munch@itdonga.com)