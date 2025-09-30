Korean professionals seek dedicated U.S. work visa

After a Korean employee was arrested and detained earlier this month at the Hyundai-LG Energy Solution joint plant in Georgia, calls are growing for a U.S. visa program exclusively for Koreans. Advocates say a separate system is needed to allow skilled Korean workers to help launch U.S. production facilities and train local staff.At the “AmCham Insights: U.S. Visa Seminar” hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Sept. 29 in Yeouido, Seoul, James Kim, AmCham chairman and CEO, said a Korean-only visa program would let Korean professionals work more freely in the United States.Jung Man-seok, an attorney with the U.S. law firm Dayang who spoke at the seminar, emphasized the need for a new E-4 professional visa for Koreans under the Korean Partner Act. The proposed legislation would allocate 15,000 visas to Korean professionals each year.The U.S. government appeared to share this view. In a video address, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said, “We recognize that establishing a system allowing Korean corporate employees to come to the United States and train local staff is essential for the success of Korean investment in the U.S.”이민아 기자 omg@donga.com