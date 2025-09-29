Korean worker released on bail after 22 days in Georgia detention

A Korean man who had been detained at the Hyundai Motor-LG Energy Solution battery plant in Georgia was granted bail Sept. 26, ending a 22-day detention by U.S. immigration authorities. He was the only Korean among the detainees to remain in custody.He was released a day after the Georgia branch of the federal immigration court granted bail, according to U.S. media. Attorneys at Nelson Mullins said the court acted promptly and set bail below the average. They added that his lack of a criminal record and having most family members as U.S. citizens worked in his favor. After over 20 days in detention, he was in relatively good health and reunited with family and company representatives outside the facility.He had been the only Korean among some 300 workers detained at Folkston, Georgia, to choose staying in the U.S. over returning to South Korea. Sources said he remained due to concerns about his U.S. permanent residency process. He is expected to appear at immigration court hearings while released on bail.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com