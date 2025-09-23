CJ Group expands European focus for global growth

CJ Group is turning its “management antenna” toward Europe in search of new growth opportunities. Chairman Lee Jae-hyun visited London with top executives, marking his first on-site management trip to Europe since assuming the chairmanship in 2002. Analysts say the visit reflects his determination not to miss the rapidly growing K-culture market in the region.According to CJ Group, Lee visited London for about 10 days with major executives from the holding company and its affiliates. Accompanying him were Vice Chairman Lee Mi-kyung, CJ Corporation CEO Kim Hong-ki, CJ ENM CEO Yoon Sang-hyun, and his son-in-law Jung Jong-hwan, who oversees content and global business at CJ ENM. During the trip, Lee reportedly met with key figures in related industries, including experts from global think tanks, investment firms, and the entertainment sector.The visit is expected to mark the beginning of strengthened European operations for CJ Group. In 2018, the group established a food subsidiary in Germany to build a presence in the European market. It plans to begin producing Bibigo dumplings in Hungary in the second half of 2026. Recently, demand for “health and wellness” products, along with a preference for competitively priced foods, has created fast-growing opportunities for K-food in Europe.Speaking to local employees during the visit, Lee said, “To become a global leading company, we must accelerate expansion into new territories, including Europe. Following our strategic base in the United States, we need to actively identify new growth opportunities in the high-potential European market.” He added, “We must not miss the comprehensive spread of the K-wave in Europe. By quickly securing local market positions, we aim to become a pan-European top-tier player. Please accelerate our global expansion so that Europe becomes the next strategic region following the United States.”CJ Group’s European expansion comes as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its global operations. Analysts note that K-food and K-culture continue to gain traction across Europe, creating opportunities for growth in both the entertainment and food sectors. Lee emphasized that the group must act quickly to secure market share and position CJ as a leading player on the continent.이소정 기자 sojee@donga.com