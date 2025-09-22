Lee stresses wartime control transfer for defense autonomy

President Lee Jae-myung said on Sept. 21 that South Korea must become “a nation that will never again be invaded, a nation that does not depend on others.” He added, “What matters is the submissive mindset of some who believe that even with such military strength and national power, self-reliant defense is impossible without foreign troops.” His remarks underscored his resolve to achieve self-reliant defense through the transfer of wartime operational control during his term. The statement came as the United States presses Seoul for greater defense spending and expanded strategic flexibility for U.S. Forces Korea under what it calls “alliance modernization.”In a Facebook post the same day, Lee wrote, “Strong, autonomous, self-reliant defense is the most important task of our time.” He added, “It reminds me of former President Roh Moo-hyun, who denounced the notion that we cannot defend ourselves without foreign troops.” This marked the first time since taking office that Lee has referred to the U.S. troop presence in South Korea as part of a “submissive mindset.”Observers said that by invoking Roh and stressing self-reliant defense ahead of Armed Forces Day on Oct. 1, Lee sought to highlight the urgency of transferring wartime operational control without delay. His administration recently included the transfer of wartime control during his term in its 123 newly confirmed national policy tasks.Lee also warned, “The world is moving beyond conflict and confrontation toward extreme standoffs and large-scale military clashes. We must neither be drawn into external military conflicts nor allow our security to be threatened.” His remarks indicated that self-reliant defense is essential to avoid entanglement in international disputes, such as the U.S.-China rivalry, especially as Washington presses for expanded strategic flexibility for U.S. troops in Korea.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com