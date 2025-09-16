Park Chan-wook misses Venice prize, remains celebrated filmmaker



Highly anticipated director Park Chan-wook, 62, did not win an award at the Venice International Film Festival for his latest film "Decision Not to Act." He had already established himself as a world-class filmmaker by winning the Best Director award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for "Decision to Leave" (2022).



Park studied philosophy and mass communication at Sogang University. After watching Alfred Hitchcock’s "Vertigo" in his college film club, he became captivated by cinema and decided to pursue a career as a director. At age 30, he began working in production departments in Chungmuro before making his directorial debut with "The Moon… Dreaming of the Sun." The film was largely ignored by both audiences and critics, and his second film, Trio, also failed. During this period, Park supported himself by writing film criticism and running a video rental store. His obsessive passion for cinema and analytical skills developed during this time later became key elements of his distinctive cinematic style.



The turning point came with "Joint Security Area (JSA)" (2000), which he directed at the suggestion of a production company. The film’s success brought him widespread recognition from both the public and critics. His “Vengeance Trilogy,” beginning with Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and reaching its climax with "Oldboy," established him as a major figure in global cinema. Oldboy, which won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival, was widely praised as a work that introduced Korean cinema to the world and remained the most internationally recognized Korean film until Bong Joon-ho’s "Parasite."



In subsequent films such as "Thirst," "The Handmaiden," and "Decision to Leave," Park has persistently explored themes of human atonement, redemption, and taboo-defying love. His distinctive aesthetic arises from the combination of violence, desire, and twisted melodrama. This artistic vision resonated with international audiences, earning him the Cannes Best Director award for "Decision to Leave" and solidifying his nickname, “Cannes Park.”



Park has also conveyed social messages through his work. While receiving the Grand Prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards for "The Handmaiden," he emphasized the importance of a society that does not discriminate against sexual minorities and vulnerable groups, demonstrating that film can connect with social issues.



Having risen from periods of failure and obscurity to become a master invited to major international film festivals and awards such as Cannes, Venice, and the Academy Awards, Park Chan-wook continues to write his own unique chapter in world cinema through genre experimentation and original storytelling.

