Fashion brands embrace customization to reflect consumer personality

The fashion industry is increasingly embracing customization services that reflect consumers’ personalities and preferences. As cultures of personalizing clothing and shoes, known as “Okkku” (clothing customization) and “Sinkku” (shoe customization), take hold, spaces offering hands-on, made-to-order experiences are steadily expanding.Adidas Korea renovated its Myeongdong store, approximately 2,501 square meters, in April last year and introduced the customization service "Made for You." This service expands the store’s previous customization zone, Seoul Lab, allowing customers to decorate clothing, shoes, hats, and more using embroidery, patches, digital printing, and other techniques. Visitors can select designs, sizes, and colors on a tablet, complete an order form, and receive their customized product on the spot. "Made for You" is now available at five stores, including Myeong-dong, Gangnam, Hongdae, Bukchon, and Seongsu.Uniqlo opened its Uniqlo Lotte World Mall store in Seoul’s Songpa district in September last year, covering the first and second floors, about 3,500 square meters, and launched the customization service "UTme!." Customers can use iPads in the store to combine over 800 animation or character image stickers, including Disney and Minecraft, to create personalized T-shirts or bags. In May of this year, the company expanded "UTme!" services with new stores in Daegu (Uniqlo Dongseongro) and Daejeon (Uniqlo Daejeon Dunsan).Crocs Korea opened a 330-square-meter (about 100 pyeong) Icon Store at Shinsegae Department Store in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, featuring DIY Station where customers can customize Crocs shoes. Shoppers can insert Crocs-exclusive accessories called Jibbitz charms into shoe holes or use ribbons, beads, pens, paints, and stickers to create their desired footwear.Customization is also being applied in promotional marketing. On Sept. 5, domestic fashion company LF released a collaborative product with U.S. outdoor shoe brand "KEEN" and fashion brand "Satur," giving customers a Sinkku package that included pink knit shoelaces, bungee laces, and leather tabs.Experts say the craze for customization in fashion reflects the growing segment of consumers who value individuality and hands-on experiences. “Consumers tired of luxury or ready-made products increasingly want to add their own designs or inscriptions to create something unique," said Heo Kyung-ok, a professor in the Department of Consumer Industry at Sungshin Women’s University. "The desire for hands-on experiences and fun, combined with social media culture, has turned this into a prominent trend.”김다연 damong@donga.com