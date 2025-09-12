SK hynix Launches ZUFS 4.1 NAND Memory

SK hynix announced on Sept. 11 that it will supply its mobile NAND flash memory product, ZUFS 4.1, to customers. The company said it began mass production and delivery in July after completing product certification in June. Industry sources indicate that the customer is Google.ZUFS 4.1 is the world’s first mass-produced product of its kind by SK hynix. When installed in smartphones, it accelerates operating system (OS) performance and improves data management efficiency. As a result, application launch times can be reduced by up to 45% compared with previous products. SK hynix emphasized that ZUFS 4.1 is an optimized solution for on-device artificial intelligence (AI). The company said, “By supplying the product to the latest smartphones of a global customer, we have demonstrated SK hynix’s technological capabilities and excellence.”SK hynix also noted that ZUFS 4.1 has significantly enhanced error-handling capabilities compared with previous versions. The product can detect errors more precisely, greatly improving system stability and recovery.“The successful supply of ZUFS 4.1 marks the first case of development and mass production through collaboration to optimize Android operating systems and storage devices,” said Kim Ju-seon, head of AI Infrastructure at SK hynix. “We expect its range of applications to expand further in the future.”박현익 beepark@donga.com