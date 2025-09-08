Jim Jarmusch wins Golden Lion at Venice

For the first time in 13 years, a Korean film returned to the main competition at the Venice International Film Festival, but director Park Chan-wook’s (62) new film, “No Other Choice,” did not win an award.At the closing ceremony of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 6 local time on Venice’s Lido island, the Golden Lion, the festival’s top prize, went to U.S. director Jim Jarmusch for “Father Mother Sister Brother.” The Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania for “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” while the Silver Lion for best director went to U.S. director Benny Safdie for “The Smashing Machine.”Actor Lee Byung-hun, who starred in “No Other Choice” and had been regarded as a leading contender for best actor, also missed out, with Italy’s Toni Servillo winning the award for his role in “Grace.” Best actress went to Chinese actor Xin Zhilei for her performance in “The Sun Rises on Us All.”Although “No Other Choice” came away empty-handed, it drew an enthusiastic reception at the festival and received high marks from international critics. Park said through distributor CJ ENM the same day, “The reaction has been better than for any film I have made, so I already feel as if I have won a major prize.”President Lee Jae-myung wrote on Facebook on Sept. 7, shortly after the ceremony, “Regardless of winning or not, the fact that a Korean film returned to the competition section of the Venice Film Festival for the first time in 13 years is a meaningful achievement in itself. Director Park’s work, which has long left a deep imprint on world cinema, has once again elevated the stature of our film industry.”“No Other Choice” has been submitted as South Korea’s entry in the international feature film category for the 98th Academy Awards next year in the United States. According to CJ ENM and Moho Film, sales have already been confirmed in more than 200 countries, including North America, Britain, France, Germany, and Japan.김태언기자 beborn@donga.com