Demon Slayer’ voice actors win idol-level fame

On July 30, the lobby of CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul was crowded with about 200 people. They were waiting for only two guests: Japanese voice actors Natsuki Hanae, 34, and Hiro Shimono, 45, who portray Tanjiro and Zenitsu in “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Infinity Castle,” which has surpassed 3 million viewers in Korea. When the little-known actors appeared on the red carpet, shouts of “I love you” rang out amid thunderous cheers.As Japanese animation continues to gain popularity in Korea, interest in the Japanese voice actors behind the characters has grown as well. Fans who immerse themselves deeply in the stories naturally extend their enthusiasm to the voices that bring the characters to life.Hit series such as “Attack on Titan,” “Demon Slayer,” and “Chainsaw Man” have built strong followings in Korea. On YouTube and other social media platforms, videos comparing characters voiced by the same actor have attracted wide attention, while talk show appearances by popular voice actors often surpass 1 million views.In Japan, voice actors already enjoy fame comparable to pop idols. Some headline solo concerts, drawing crowds ranging from thousands to tens of thousands. Their private lives, including marriages and relationships, are scrutinized like those of mainstream celebrities. Last year, veteran actor Toru Furuya, 72, known for roles in “Detective Conan” and “Mobile Suit Gundam,” made national headlines when his extramarital affair with a fan in her 30s was revealed. He faced a storm of criticism and issued a lengthy public apology.The idolization of voice actors is closely tied to the rapid growth of Japan’s character industry. Since the 1980s, Japanese animation has shifted away from science fiction and heavy themes toward brighter storytelling and distinctive characters. As a result, the role of voice actors gained greater prominence. Unlike Korea, where broadcasters traditionally recruited actors through open auditions, Japan’s system relies on entertainment agencies that provide professional image management and support, fueling their rise to stardom.Korea has also seen a few voice actors treated as stars in the past. Yang Ji-woon, who dubbed Steve Austin in the American drama “The Six Million Dollar Man,” and Bae Han-sung, who voiced “MacGyver,” both became popular and even appeared in television dramas. Still, few have achieved celebrity status solely through animation.Yoo Jin-hee, adjunct professor at Chung-Ang University’s Graduate School of Advanced Imaging Science, Multimedia, and Film, said, “The area where voice actors can stand out the most is animation, but Korea’s production industry is not large enough to provide sufficient opportunities. Given the strong talent of Korean voice actors, a more robust production ecosystem would naturally bring greater recognition.”김태언 beborn@donga.com