Democratic Party Advances SCIO amid Limited Internal Debate



The Democratic Party held a party meeting on Sept. 3 and agreed to place the Special Crime Investigation Office (SCIO) under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Until now, the party leadership and hardline lawmakers had pushed for the SCIO to fall under the interior ministry, while Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho and others argued it should be under the Ministry of Justice. At the meeting, however, none of the roughly 10 lawmakers who spoke expressed support for placing the SCIO under the justice ministry. Some within the party commented, “Anyone who voices support for a justice ministry placement would be politically targeted, so no one dares to dissent.”



Hardline lawmakers argue that placing the SCIO alongside the prosecution office under the Ministry of Justice would prevent a meaningful separation of investigative and prosecutorial powers, undermining the intent of prosecutorial reform. Conversely, the justice ministry has warned that placing the SCIO under the interior ministry would concentrate authority over major investigative agencies within one ministry, potentially giving it excessive power. Some party members have acknowledged the justice ministry’s argument as logical. At a Sept. 4 public hearing by the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, opinions clashed between those saying, “Placing the SCIO under the justice ministry would nullify the principle of separating investigation and prosecution,” and those warning, “Placing it under the interior ministry could lead to repeated overreach in investigations, mirroring the police structure.”



Despite these sharp disagreements, the party meeting produced no alternative views, reflecting a culture in which expressing differing opinions on sensitive policies is difficult. As the dominant party, once a direction is set internally, it effectively determines legislative outcomes. For constructive policymaking, lawmakers must feel free to voice alternative perspectives without fear of political targeting.



The ruling party has also set a firm timeline, aiming to finalize the SCIO proposal at a high-level party-government meeting on Sept. 7 and to pass the government organization bill, which includes abolishing the prosecution office, in the National Assembly on Sept. 25. Regardless of internal discussion, this schedule effectively cements the leadership’s position, fueling concerns that the deliberation process may be merely symbolic.



Beyond the SCIO, other proposals under consideration, including granting prosecutors supplemental investigation powers and establishing a National Investigation Commission under the prime minister, carry far-reaching implications for the criminal justice system and citizens’ rights. The lack of meaningful internal deliberation not only hampers thoughtful policymaking but also risks eroding public trust in the final prosecutorial reform plan.

