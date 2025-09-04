Social Connections Vital to Fighting Loneliness in Korea



When asked what is essential for a fulfilling old age, people often cite money, health, and happiness. Money and health are straightforward, but happiness is more subjective. It is often described in terms of “social connections” or “a sense of purpose.” In essence, it is the state of not being isolated and being able to confirm one’s existence.



Among middle-aged and older adults, social connections are the most overlooked aspect, both before and after retirement. Those whose lives revolved entirely around their careers are particularly vulnerable. According to numerous accounts, after leaving the workforce, most professional relationships dissolve within six months, leaving a void filled by loneliness.



We now live in a society characterized by “every person for themselves,” a lonely environment where individuals must fend for themselves. This has led to common advice to cultivate “loneliness resilience,” with the suggestion that growing older inevitably brings solitude.



Why has society become so lonely? Experts point to the rise of single-person households, economic polarization, poverty, and population aging. In South Korea, roughly one in three households (36.1%) consists of a single resident, and 35.5% of those are older adults. By 2040, it is projected that four out of 10 elderly people will live alone. Living alone in old age often leads to social isolation and increases the risk of the so-called “lonely death.”



Everyone experiences loneliness at some point. The danger is that it can lead to deeper isolation. When retirees, widows or widowers, or those who have suffered business setbacks feel depressed and cut off, they may have no one to confide in or rely on. According to the 2023 social isolation survey by Statistics Korea, three out of 10 citizens reported having “no place to turn for help during physical or mental crises.” By age, this figure rises steadily, from 24.5% in their 20s to 40.7% among those 60 and older. A more detailed breakdown of those over 60 would likely reveal an even starker pattern.



Awareness of loneliness is already high overseas. Jeremy Nobel, a professor at Harvard Medical School, wrote in his book "Project to End Loneliness" that chronic loneliness is as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Loneliness-induced stress can weaken the immune system, promote inflammation, and contribute to cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia, and diabetes. Psychologically, loneliness lowers self-esteem, encourages self-neglect, and limits social interaction, eroding personal safety nets. Nobel emphasizes that “connection and bonding with others” is the solution.



Since 2018, the United Kingdom has classified loneliness as a social disease. Doctors there have begun prescribing “social activities” instead of medication, encouraging patients to engage with others. Reports suggest that older adults who previously lacked vitality have regained life energy through restored social interaction.



A comment from a lawyer in his 70s recently left an impression. “The biggest problem for elderly South Koreans is loneliness," he said. "Those who are very poor are supported by the state, and the very wealthy can manage on their own, but the middle class is largely abandoned without support.”



The reality is that social welfare addressing loneliness primarily reaches those eligible for basic living support. For those in the middle, combating social isolation requires personal effort. As long as health permits, older adults should remain active, meet people frequently, maintain positive relationships, and find purpose through light work or volunteer activities.



On Aug. 13, the National Planning Commission unveiled the new government’s national vision, emphasizing “Korea of Shared Happiness.” Reports indicate that some ruling party members are preparing legislation to increase “Gross National Happiness.” Beyond individual effort, there is hope for more robust systems to support elderly engagement and social participation at the national level.

