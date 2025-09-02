BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes history with VMA nominations

On Aug. 6, when the nominees for the U.S. music awards show, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), were announced, BLACKPINK’s Rosé expressed overwhelming emotion. Nominated in eight categories, she posted a short video on Instagram saying, “I don’t even know what to say,” and thanked her fans.Rosé’s multiple nominations for this year’s VMA, to be held on Sept. 7 at the UBS Arena in New York, are historically significant for K-pop. She is the first Korean artist nominated in eight categories simultaneously and is also up for the prestigious “Video of the Year” award.Rosé, who created a global sensation with “APT.” in collaboration with Bruno Mars, has joined the ranks of established global stars, including Lady Gaga (12 nominations), Kendrick Lamar (10 nominations), and Sabrina Carpenter (8 nominations).First held in 1984, the VMA is considered one of the four major U.S. music awards shows, along with the Grammys, the American Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Awards. The VMAs are especially known for emphasizing visual performances and have created iconic moments that define the times. Madonna’s performance of “Like a Virgin” in a wedding dress, rolling across the stage at the first ceremony, remains a legendary moment.In particular, Rosé made history as the first K-pop artist nominated for the VMA’s “Video of the Year.” Thanks to K-pop’s global popularity, the “Best K-Pop” category was introduced in 2019, allowing BTS, BLACKPINK, and Stray Kids to perform regularly and receive awards. However, no K-pop act has ever won the top awards, including “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” or “Artist of the Year.”So far, K-pop’s VMA wins have largely been limited to group-focused categories, mainly in areas less contested by Western artists. From 2019 to 2022, BTS won the “Group of the Year” award four consecutive times, followed by BLACKPINK in 2023 and Seventeen in 2024. In 2020, BTS was nominated for “Song of the Year” with “Dynamite,” but did not win.If Rosé were to lift the trophy in categories such as “Video of the Year” or “Song of the Year,” it would mark another milestone for K-pop. The competition, however, is extremely fierce. Nominees for “Video of the Year” include Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die with a Smile,” and Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather.”Nonetheless, considering global influence, Rosé is a strong contender. Her October release, “APT.,” continues to chart on Billboard and other major charts worldwide. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest ever for a K-pop female artist, and set a record by staying on the chart for 41 consecutive weeks.Building on this phenomenon, Rosé was also named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of the Year in April. A representative from an entertainment agency said, “If Rosé wins multiple categories at this year’s VMA, it will further solidify K-pop’s global standing.”“The VMA is an awards show driven by popularity. Rosé being nominated in eight categories shows how well she is resonating in the global market," Jeong Min-jae, a music critic, said. "However, with so many strong contenders in the major categories, it is difficult to predict the results.”사지원 4g1@donga.com