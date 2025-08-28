South Korea-U.S. shipbuilding project MASGA gains momentum

The U.S. government has reportedly told Seoul that it is willing to use all available measures, including an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump, to ease regulations and bypass existing laws, such as the Byrnes-Tollefson Amendment, which has been cited as an obstacle to South Korea-U.S. cooperation in shipbuilding. With working-level officials from the two governments set to hold their first meeting on the issue next month, observers expect the South Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation project known as MASGA (Make American Shipbuilding Great Again) to gain strong momentum.According to multiple government sources on Aug. 27, the U.S. Department of the Navy made the proposal earlier this month while discussing cooperation with Seoul on building warships to strengthen U.S. naval power. In response, South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the U.S. Navy plan to hold a working group meeting in the United States in mid-September to discuss specific regulatory easing measures that could be implemented through an executive order.The Byrnes-Tollefson Amendment prohibits U.S. warships or major components, such as hulls, from being built overseas, blocking the construction of American naval vessels in South Korea, which would make up a significant part of the bilateral shipbuilding project. Many had predicted that revising the law would be difficult, given strong opposition from U.S. shipyard workers worried about potential job losses. If President Trump issues a temporary executive order to bypass the law, it is expected to allow warships to be divided into sections, such as the bow and stern, with those parts manufactured in South Korea and then shipped to the United States for final assembly by American shipyard workers. A government source said there is a possibility that noncombat vessels, such as logistics support ships subject to less stringent security standards than warships, could be designated for block module production in South Korea.Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung visited the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia on Aug. 26 local time, a symbol of South Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation. Coming a day after his first summit with President Trump, the visit highlighted his determination to accelerate cooperation projects such as MASGA. Lee also attended the naming ceremony for the State of Maine, a national security multi-mission vessel commissioned by the U.S. Maritime Administration. In his congratulatory remarks, he said, “Today’s new departure will be remembered as another chapter of hope and challenge written through the strong friendship between South Korea and the United States.”Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com