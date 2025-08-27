Son Heung-min scores stunning free kick in LA FC debut

Son Heung-min scored a stunning free kick in his Los Angeles FC debut and has been named to Major League Soccer’s (MLS) “Team of the Matchday” for the second consecutive week.Two days ago, Son scored his first goal for LA FC in just his third match with the team, curling a right-footed free kick in a 1-1 draw against Dallas. He previously recorded an assist in the 2-0 win over New England on Aug. 17, earning a spot on the Team of the Matchday for Round 29.Football statistics site Footmob reported that the free kick that led to Son’s debut goal had an expected goals (xG) value of just 0.07, meaning it would be expected to succeed only seven times out of 100 attempts. Son’s free kick was also nominated as a candidate for the best goal of Round 30, selected through an online fan vote.Wales-born football star Gareth Bale won the UEFA Champions League five times during his tenure with Real Madrid in Spain from 2013 to 2022.Since Son joined the team on Aug. 7, demand for home game tickets has surged, selling out even newly added standing areas at the stadium.Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com