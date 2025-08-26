Lee meets Korean Americans during first U.S. trip

On Aug. 24 local time, during his first trip to the United States, President Lee Jae-myung met with Korean Americans, saying, “I ask the Korean-American community, which has been a strong pillar of the Korea-U.S. alliance, to join us on this journey as we create a new history.”At a meeting at a hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., Lee said, “The Korea-U.S. relationship, which began as a military alliance, is now evolving into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership that extends beyond an economic alliance to include technology cooperation.” About 150 Korean Americans attended the event, along with U.S. Senator Andy Kim. First Lady Kim Hye-kyung also joined, wearing a hanbok with a white jeogori and pink chima.Lee described his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump as “an important journey to open a new chapter in the 72-year Korea-U.S. alliance,” adding, “We will explore ways to strengthen the alliance together in response to rapid changes in the international order.”He referenced the Netflix animated series on K-pop, "K-Pop Demon Hunters," saying, “We are witnessing a new chapter in the alliance where the people of both Korea and the United States share mutual trust and enrich one another. Familiar Korean foods such as kimbap and ramen are no longer just for Koreans. The power of K-content is thrilling American audiences.”“We will listen to diverse voices and expand necessary support so that the shining efforts of the Korean-American community are not in vain," Lee said. "We will also work to resolve the long-standing issue of lowering the age limit for dual nationality.”He added, “For the Korean-American community to thrive, South Korea must thrive as well. We will work to improve the overseas voting system so that Korean citizens abroad can participate more fully in elections, one of the most important civic duties.”Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com