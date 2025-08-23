Netflix hit ‘K-pop Demon Hunters’ showcases Korean culture

“When I immigrated to Canada, an elementary school teacher asked me where I was from. I replied ‘Korea,’ but the teacher could not locate it on the map, even after I explained it was between China and Japan. I was shocked to see how people perceived my country. From that moment, I felt the desire to let the world know more about Korea,” said director Maggie Kang.At a press conference held Aug. 22 at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul for the Netflix animation “K-pop Demon Hunters,” Kang introduced herself first by her Korean name, Minji Kang. “I feel Korean deep in my heart and introduce myself as Korean wherever I go,” she said with a smile. “Sometimes I even forget that I am a Canadian.”Released in June, “K-pop Demon Hunters” follows the girl group Huntrix as they battle evil spirits. The film has become Netflix’s second-most-viewed movie of all time. Rooted in Korean culture, it resonated with audiences worldwide upon release, reaffirming the strength of the K-culture phenomenon.Kang, who led the project, was born in Seoul and moved to Toronto at age five. A Korean Canadian, she previously worked on “Shrek,” “Puss in Boots,” and “Kung Fu Panda.” “K-pop Demon Hunters” was her first feature-length film as director. “I wanted to correct inaccuracies in Korean content made abroad and properly introduce the country,” she said.During production, Kang focused on presenting Korean culture without concealment. She considered grim reapers and goblins before arriving at the idea of demon hunters, later adding K-pop. “I think shamanistic rituals were the first concerts,” she said. “Because shamanism is unique to Korea, I wanted to showcase it.” The film also depicts Korean traditions such as public bathhouses with detailed accuracy. “There are so many errors in depictions of Korea abroad that I wanted to fix them,” she said, noting that she worked closely with Korean team members to correct details one by one.The soundtrack alone has set multiple records. Eight songs, including “Golden,” “Soda Pop,” and “Your Idol,” entered the Billboard Hot 100, gaining worldwide popularity. Among them, “Golden,” which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart, was the most difficult to create.“It was only after developing the story that I realized how important ‘Golden’ was. As Rumi’s signature song, it had to capture her growth and be challenging to perform. Since the theme of the film is the power of music, I thought high notes would heighten excitement and intensify emotion,” Kang said. She added, “I cried when I first heard the demo. When I listened to the final version, I was certain this was it.”On the potential of Korean content, Kang said, “The moment you become conscious of others, all authenticity is lost. I believe the only way for Korean culture to expand globally is to show its spirit as it is, with confidence.”She also spoke about future plans. “I know many fans are waiting. Nothing is official yet, but I have ideas,” Kang said. “I want to showcase more Korean music styles such as trot and pansori.”Recently, U.S. media have predicted “K-pop Demon Hunters” as a strong contender for the Academy Awards. Kang said, “No one creates just to win an award, but if the work can be recognized in any form, it would carry great meaning. It would be a tremendous honor.”김태언기자 beborn@donga.com