An Jung-geun's calligraphy returns to Korea after 115 Years

“With a long sigh, I express my condolences to Japan in advance.”To mark the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation, a calligraphy piece by An Jung-geun (1879–1910), who died in March 1910 at Lushun Prison in China, has returned to his homeland after 115 years. The work, written shortly before his execution, is the only known piece in which An referred to himself as a “patriot of East Asia” (Dongyang Jisa).On Aug. 14, Kim Kwang-man, director of the Yun Bong-gil Memorial Center, said the calligraphy “was held by a senior Japanese official of the Kwantung Governor-General in Manchuria” and was received from the official’s descendants in May. The Kwantung Governor-General was Japan’s administrative body governing Manchuria at the time and oversaw An Jung-geun’s trial.Written on a 41.5-centimeter-wide, 135.5-centimeter-long piece of silk, the calligraphy vividly reflects resistance to Japan. Most of An’s other writings from prison conveyed Confucian teachings or personal reflections to Japanese recipients.The calligraphy is currently held by Gyeonggi Province and will be made available to the public in the future. Authorities said Gyeonggi Province, the Gwangbokhoe Gyeonggi Chapter, and Director Kim spent considerable time and effort to bring the piece back to Korea.이지윤기자 leemail@donga.com