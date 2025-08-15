Lee Jae-myung faces backlash over appointments of allies



President Lee Jae-myung announced his cabinet appointments on Aug. 13, including several figures with ties to pro-Lee organizations or personal connections to the president. Choi Gyo-jin, nominated as Minister of Education, previously served as senior deputy chair of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union. Won Min-kyung, nominated for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, chaired the Women’s Human Rights Committee of the Lawyers for a Democratic Society, known as Minbyun. Lee Chan-jin, appointed head of the Financial Supervisory Service, previously served as vice president of Minbyun and represented the president in cases involving violations of the Public Official Election Act and North Korean remittances linked to Ssangbangwool Group.



In his first personnel appointments in June, President Lee Jae-myung selected business leaders, politicians from the People Power Party, and former government ministers to convey a message of unity. This time, however, most appointees are personal acquaintances or political allies.



Cha Jeong-in, a law professor at Pusan National University and nominee for the minister-level position of chair of the National Education Commission, was a classmate of Lee at the Judicial Research and Training Institute. He sparked controversy when, as Pusan National University president, he apologized after revoking the admission of the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.



Bang Yong-seung, who has been appointed secretary-general of the National Unification Advisory Council, previously served as executive director of the Democratic Party’s pro-Lee offshoot organization, the National Innovation Council. Observers say the appointments reflect a repeat of favoritism seen in the special pardon announced two days before Liberation Day.



The frequent appointment of President Lee’s former lawyers to key government positions has drawn criticism as acts of political favor. Following appointments such as Cho Won-chul as head of the Ministry of Government Legislation, the latest appointment of Lee Chan-jin as head of the Financial Supervisory Service marks the sixth instance. Lee, a classmate of the president at the Judicial Research and Training Institute, lent the president 500 million won in 2019 using an apartment as collateral. Although he served four years on the National Pension Fund Management Committee, overseeing the soundness of financial institutions is a separate responsibility. When former Financial Supervisory Service chief Lee Bok-hyun, a former prosecutor aligned with the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, was appointed, the Democratic Party criticized it as “dividing positions among close aides.” The party is unlikely to have a strong defense if similar criticism is now directed at Lee Jae-myung.



Last month, the president emphasized at a press conference that appointments should not favor those with similar views or political affiliations, underscoring a commitment to impartial selections. Former administrations faced early division due to “factional appointments,” such as prosecutors holding key positions under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration or appointments favoring campaign and civic group members under the Moon Jae-in government. Those choices contributed to political polarization and governance challenges. Observers say the president should reflect on whether he has abandoned his pledge not to fill public offices with loyalists just over a month into his term.

