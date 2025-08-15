French K-pop fans advocate for Korean history and culture

Drawn to BTS’s songs and choreography, Anaëlle Geleta, Amélie Chamal, and Inès Ferreira developed a deep appreciation for Korea. They began studying the Korean language and history, even taking related courses at university. Today, they have become advocates for Korean history, extending beyond being K-pop enthusiasts in France.The trio will serve as docents for the “Journey Toward Peace” exhibition, which opens on Aug. 14 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation. The Korean Cultural Center in France hosts the exhibition. On Aug. 13, the three spoke with The Dong-A Ilbo at the cultural center in Paris’ 8th district, saying that engaging with Korean history and traditional culture helped them better understand the country.At the exhibition, they will explain Korea’s independence movement to international visitors. Geleta said she is pleased to highlight France’s unofficial support for the activities of the Korean Provisional Government.All three shared a sophisticated understanding of Korea and its culture. Chamal, who studied modern Korean history at Kyung Hee University and Paris Cité University, said he admired Korea’s rise from colonization to an economic powerhouse, calling it “amazing.” He noted that Korea’s resilience through liberation, the Korean War, and democratization is reflected in K-pop.Ferreira, who studied in a student exchange program at Pusan National University, said that learning about traditional music such as pansori and the haegeum deepened her appreciation of K-pop. She added that she especially enjoys artists like BTS’ Suga and Song So-hee, who blend traditional and contemporary music.Before studying Korean history, the three were unaware of Korea’s colonial past. Geleta, a Korean studies major at Paris Cité University, said that in her teenage years, she mostly studied Western-centric history. Only at university did she learn that Korea’s independence movement under Japanese occupation was conducted with intensity. She emphasized that surviving Japanese military comfort women remain a testament to that history.Ferreira added that many Westerners lack empathy regarding colonial experiences, and she hopes more people in the West learn about Korea’s struggles under Japanese rule. She also mentioned her own roots in Algeria, which experienced French colonial rule.Korean travel has recently become so popular among young people in France. Chamal, who visited Seodaemun Prison, said that spending a few minutes there deepened his love for Korea and encouraged others to visit. Ferreira recommended the Andong Hahoe Mask Festival, noting that experiencing mask dances, pansori, and haegeum music brings a sense of peace.Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com