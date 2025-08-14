Kang Baek-ho signs with U.S. agency for MLB bid

Kang Baek-ho, 26, of the KT Wiz has taken his first step toward a potential move to Major League Baseball.Paragon Sports International, which represents Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, 34, announced on social media on Aug. 13 that it had signed the South Korean star. “We are pleased to welcome Kang Baek-ho and look forward to his future success,” the agency said.After graduating from Seoul High School, Kang joined KT in 2018. If he completes the current season, he will become eligible for free agency, allowing him to negotiate with any of the 10 KBO League clubs as well as teams in MLB and other overseas leagues. During the last offseason, when he was eligible to move abroad through the posting system, MLB clubs requested a status check, the first step in pursuing a Korean player.An agency contract does not necessarily lead to a move to the majors. In 2020, Na Sung-bum, 36, then with the NC Dinos, signed with prominent MLB agent Scott Boras and entered the posting system after the season but remained in Korea after failing to secure a satisfactory offer.Kang won Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 with a .290 batting average, 29 home runs, and 84 RBIs. From 2019 to 2021, he hit over .300 in three consecutive seasons, establishing himself as KT’s premier hitter. However, injuries and slumps in 2022 and 2023 kept him from living up to his “genius hitter” nickname, and he drew criticism for a perceived lack of effort. His lack of a fixed defensive position, with most of his appearances as a designated hitter, is also seen as a weakness. Through Aug. 12 this season, 228 of his 251 plate appearances, or 90.8 percent, have come as a DH. He is batting .255 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs.조영우 jero@donga.com