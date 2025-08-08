Lucid EV sets record with Samsung SDI battery

An electric vehicle powered by a Samsung SDI battery has set a world record for the longest distance driven on a single charge. The achievement was recognized by Guinness World Records.Samsung SDI said Wednesday that the Lucid Air Grand Touring, built by U.S.-based Lucid Motors, drove 1,205 kilometers (749 miles) on a single charge. The run exceeded the previous record by 160 kilometers. The test route stretched from St. Moritz, Switzerland, to Munich, Germany.The car was powered by 6,600 cylindrical cells using Samsung SDI’s 21700-format batteries. With high-nickel NCA cathodes and silicon anodes, the cells offer high capacity, fast charging, and extended lifespan. The Lucid Air Grand Touring is a long-range model built with Samsung SDI’s advanced technology.이동훈기자 dhlee@donga.com