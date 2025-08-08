U.S.-South Korea drills delayed amid North concerns

The upcoming Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), a major joint military drill between South Korea and the United States, is scheduled for Aug. 18 to 28. However, about half of the 40 planned field training drills have been rescheduled for September. This year’s UFS is the first joint exercise since President Lee Jae-myung took office. Although the duration and troop size remain similar to last year’s, the postponement of some drills is seen as a move to avoid provoking North Korea.The South Korean military said Wednesday that the delay was agreed upon with the United States, citing extreme heat and the need to maintain consistent readiness throughout the year. Reportedly, the presidential office made the final decision during a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday. Authorities have also emphasized the defensive nature of the exercise and intend to keep it low-key.The joint statement issued by both countries made no mention of “North Korea,” “threats,” or “provocations.” This contrasts sharply with last year’s UFS joint statement, which explicitly cited North Korea’s missile threats, GPS jamming, cyberattacks, and concerns about weapons of mass destruction. A military source said the omission reflects the Lee administration’s new stance on North Korea. While the drills will include scenarios intended to deter North Korean nuclear and missile threats, the military confirmed they will not simulate an actual nuclear strike scenario.At a briefing Wednesday, Col. Ryan Donald, spokesperson for U.S. Forces Korea, repeatedly emphasized that the UFS aims to deter and respond to North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction. He added that the drills also seek to strengthen readiness against all threats and hostile forces on the Korean Peninsula. He also mentioned cooperation between China and Russia, a comment seen as reflecting the Trump administration’s push to expand USFK’s role and urge South Korea to take on greater security responsibilities.Since Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement condemning the joint drills on July 28, the South Korean military has been closely watching for any signs of provocations during this year’s exercise.The Unification Ministry described the change as an “adjustment” in response to the training delays. The decision appears to reflect an earlier proposal by Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young to modify the drills. A senior ministry official told reporters Wednesday at the Seoul Government Complex, “Reducing tensions and maintaining peace and stability are the goals of both the Unification Ministry and the Lee administration. We hope this year’s U.S.-South Korea drills can help ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.”Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com