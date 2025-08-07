Kim questioned over stock case, apologizes publicly

Kim Keon-hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, appeared before the special counsel’s office as a criminal suspect on Tuesday, becoming the first current or former first lady to appear at a prosecutorial photo line.Kim left her home at Acrovista in Seocho District, Seoul, at around 9:32 a.m. with her attorneys and arrived at the KT Gwanghwamun West Building in Jongno District, where the special counsel’s office is located, at 10:10 a.m. Wearing a black skirt suit and low black shoes, she stepped out of the car and walked toward the second-floor photo line with her head down and a grim expression, her gaze fixed on the ground.Standing before the photo line, Kim said, “I am truly sorry for causing concern to the public, despite being someone of no importance,” adding, “I will cooperate with the investigation.” It was her first appearance for questioning 35 days after the special counsel’s probe began. When asked if she had anything to say to the public, she repeated, “I’m sorry,” but did not respond to other questions, including why she accepted luxury items or whether she had prior knowledge of stock manipulation involving Deutsche Motors. She then proceeded to the 12th-floor interrogation room with her lawyers.The special counsel began the questioning at around 10:23 a.m. without any formalities such as a tea reception. Investigators questioned Kim in the following order: alleged stock manipulation involving Deutsche Motors, free opinion polling and nomination interference by Myung Tae-kyun, lobbying involving the Unification Church through Jeon Sung-bae, and failure to report high-value jewelry in asset disclosures. Kim did not invoke her right to remain silent but denied all allegations. She declined to consent to video recording. The session lasted a total of ## hours and ## minutes, including breaks.Sources close to the investigation say the special counsel is likely to summon Kim at least once more, as several allegations remain unaddressed. The law authorizing the special probe outlines 16 targets, and many allegations—including suspected stock manipulation involving Sambu Construction, preferential treatment in the Yangpyeong Expressway project, and the so-called “butler gate” case—have yet to be investigated.The team is reportedly considering requesting a pretrial detention warrant for Kim after at least one additional round of questioning. Drawing comparisons to the separate special counsel that summoned former President Yoon twice before seeking his arrest, observers say the team is expected to seek a pretrial detention warrant for Kim, initially applying capital market violation charges related to the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, before expanding the investigation to other allegations.조승연 기자 cho@donga.com