New party leader Jeong Cheong-rae vows rapid reform

Rep. Jeong Cheong-rae, a four-term lawmaker from Seoul's Mapo B district and a key ally of President Lee Jae-myung, has been elected leader of the Democratic Party. He succeeds Lee, who stepped down to run in the June 3 presidential election, and will now head the party's 167-seat majority in the National Assembly.At the party convention held on August 2 at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Jeong secured 61.74 percent of the vote, defeating Rep. Park Chan-dae, who garnered 38.26 percent. The result reflects strong support from party members seeking swift and decisive reforms early in Lee's presidency. Hwang Myung-sun, a close Lee associate and the sole candidate for the Supreme Council seat vacated by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, was also elected. Hwang previously served as deputy secretary-general under Lee's leadership.In his acceptance speech, Jeong said task forces on prosecution reform, media reform, and judicial reform would be launched immediately. "We will finish the three major reforms before Chuseok," he said, stressing the urgency of the reform agenda.Jeong's election is expected to heighten partisan confrontation in the short term, rather than promote cross-party cooperation. He sharply criticized the People Power Party, stating, "The insurrectionist party must be disbanded. We are in a war against insurrection, not a political contest. Without sincere apology and reflection, I will not shake hands with them."Jeong received overwhelming support from the Honam region. On August 3, in his first official appearance after taking office, he visited a flood recovery site in Naju, South Jeolla Province. "Under my leadership, I want to show clear results for Honam in return for their support," he said.