Samsung lands 23 trillion won Tesla chip deal

Samsung Electronics has signed a 23 trillion won contract with Tesla, marking the largest single order ever for its semiconductor division. The deal is expected to boost Samsung’s foundry business, which has faced heavy quarterly losses.The company announced Monday that it secured a 22.76 trillion won ($17.6 billion) semiconductor supply agreement running from July 24 through Dec. 31, 2033. The eight-and-a-half-year contract accounts for 7.6 percent of Samsung’s total sales last year and represents a significant step toward stabilizing its chip division.Samsung did not name the client in its filing, referring to it only as a “major global company.” However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the partnership on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter.Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote, “Samsung’s giant new Texas fab will be dedicated to making Tesla’s next-generation AI6 chip,” referring to the processor that will power Tesla’s upcoming autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots. “The strategic importance of this is hard to overstate. Samsung agreed to allow Tesla to assist in maximizing manufacturing efficiency," he said. "I will walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress.”The announcement is seen as a major milestone in the revival of Samsung’s contract chipmaking business and a sign of renewed trust from leading global clients.이동훈 기자 dhlee@donga.com