Ji So-yun’s leadership secures historic South Korea win

“I finally lifted the trophy in my 20th year as a national team player. I want to tell myself, ‘You’ve been through a lot.’”That was Ji So-yun’s emotional reflection after leading South Korea to its first East Asian title in 20 years at the 2025 EAFF E-1 Championship. The 34-year-old midfielder, who plays for Seattle Reign, guided the women’s national team to victory in the tournament’s final match on July 16.South Korea defeated Taiwan 2-0 in the final group match at Suwon World Cup Stadium, with Ji opening the scoring in the 70th minute and Jang Sel-gi adding another in the 85th. South Korea, Japan, and China all finished with one win and two draws (five points), but the hosts topped the standings under the tournament’s tiebreak system: head-to-head results, goal difference, and goals scored among the tied teams. All three had drawn their matches against each other, but South Korea’s three goals gave them the edge. China finished second, Japan came in third, and Taiwan, winless in its three matches, came last.Though Ji has lifted numerous trophies at the club level with Chelsea and INAC Kobe Leonessa, this was her first championship with the senior national team. Since her international debut in 2006 at the age of 15, she had appeared in 169 matches and scored 74 goals, without ever winning a title. The team repeatedly fell short against regional powers like North Korea and Japan. Ji did win gold at the 2009 Universiade as a university player, but the competition is not recognized as an official A match tournament.Heading into the match against Taiwan, South Korea needed only a win to clinch the title. Despite the pressure and a scoreless first half against a defensively disciplined opponent, Ji took charge during the halftime break. “The players were too hyped in the first half,” she said. “So I yelled in the locker room, ‘We can’t win like this. Get it together.”Ji stepped up as the penalty taker in the second half and calmly converted the decisive goal. “I didn’t want to take it,” she admitted. “But when the coach asked who felt confident, no one stepped forward, so I did.”Since taking over in October, head coach Shin Sang-woo, 49, has been leading a generational shift within the squad. “From the first day of training, I could see the determination in the players’ eyes, especially the veterans,” Shin said. “The younger players followed their lead, and that brought us this championship.” Jang Sel-gi, who scored two goals in the tournament, was named Most Valuable Player.Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com