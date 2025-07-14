Woo Sang-hyeok wins Diamond League in Monaco

Woo Sang-hyeok, known as the “Smile Jumper,” claimed his seventh straight international victory of the season. Competing in the men’s high jump at the 2025 Diamond League in Monaco on July 12, the 29-year-old cleared 2.34 meters, his season best, to defeat Czech jumper Jan Štefela, who finished second with 2.32.Woo’s 2.34-meter mark ties for the world’s best height this season. The jump also qualifies him for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September, surpassing the entry standard of 2.33. “I’m happy to win with my best performance of the season," Woo said. "I’ll continue to challenge myself further."