Edward Hopper’s first sale marked his breakthrough



Living as an artist requires daily courage. It is a life marked by fear and relentless challenges that test one’s resolve. Without self-belief, the path is nearly impossible. Every artist endures a period of obscurity. For Edward Hopper, the 1911 painting Sailing offered the courage and conviction he needed to stay on course.



Hopper sold his first painting in 1913 at the Armory Show in New York. The piece, Sailing, was bought for $250, a meaningful sum for a young artist. At 31, Hopper had yet to find a distinctive style and was discouraged by ongoing rejection. The sale meant more than financial support. It gave him the confidence to continue as an artist and marked the start of his journey.



The painting depicts the Cape Cod coast of Massachusetts, a place Hopper often visited in the summer to escape city life and find inspiration. A yacht with white sails glides across the water under a vivid blue sky, painted in brisk, expressive strokes. A low horizon draws a sharp line between sea and sky. The figures on board are barely discernible, their features intentionally left vague, inviting viewers to imagine their own stories. Although the scene appears peaceful and romantic, the vessel may also carry a quiet tension, a sense of solitude and fear.



Hopper was likely overjoyed when the painting sold, perhaps hoping it would bring an end to his years of obscurity. But lasting recognition and steady sales would not come for another decade. After his marriage, with his wife’s support and promotion, Hopper was finally able to define his artistic voice through the language of solitude. It was this clarity that allowed him to continue his larger journey in art.

