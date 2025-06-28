New KIRA leader pledges open dialogue with government

“We will communicate actively with the government,” the new head of the Korean Intern Resident Association said Friday, signaling a shift in tone from his predecessor.Han Sung-jon, a third-year plastic surgery resident at Seoul Asan Medical Center, has been elected as the new head of the Korean Intern Resident Association’s (KIRA) emergency response committee. The position places Han at the forefront of the ongoing standoff involving interns and residents who resigned en masse over government healthcare reforms.Han emphasized a more moderate and communicative approach, pledging to engage not only with fellow residents but also with the government and political leaders. His election follows the resignation of Park Dan, a hardline figure who stepped down Tuesday after facing criticism from representatives of major training hospitals for what they described as a lack of internal communication.According to the medical community, KIRA held an online extraordinary general assembly of delegates on Thursday. Of the 176 training hospital units, 96 voted in favor of Han, 30 opposed, 24 abstained, and 26 did not participate. A follow-up general assembly is scheduled for Saturday to ratify the decisions made during the meeting. Park will officially step down following that session.Han, one of the residents who left his hospital amid last year’s clash between doctors and the government, told The Dong-A Ilbo on Friday, “With an open mind, I will engage proactively in discussions with the government and political circles.”Observers expect Han’s appointment to create a more constructive atmosphere for dialogue between the medical community and policymakers.박경민기자 mean@donga.com