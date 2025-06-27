South Korea funds ambitious quantum computing development project

The South Korean government has committed 645.4 billion won over eight years to develop a 1,000-qubit quantum computer.On Thursday, the Ministry of Science and ICT announced it had completed a feasibility review of the Quantum Science and Technology Flagship Project, which was exempted from a preliminary study last year. The project was initially proposed with a budget of 996 billion won in 2023, but funding was cut to 645.4 billion won through 2032. After delays in budget approval, the ministry plans to start the project immediately.The project aims to develop a 1,000-qubit quantum computing system using superconducting and neutral atom technologies. It also seeks to create a superconducting quantum processor capable of correcting quantum errors, a key challenge in the field. Last year, Google unveiled “Willow,” a 105-qubit quantum computer with error correction technology. IBM also announced plans to build its advanced “IBM Quantum Starling” system by 2029.Beyond quantum computers, the project will develop a quantum internet capable of transmitting data over 100 kilometers and a fusion platform for quantum sensors. These sensors could have applications in national defense and advanced industries.최지원기자 jwchoi@donga.com