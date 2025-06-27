Jeon Min-chul cast as lead in Mariinsky Ballet

South Korean ballerino Jeon Min-chul has been cast in a lead role just one month after joining Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet.“Jeon Min-chul will perform as the male lead, Solor, in La Bayadère at the Mariinsky Theatre on July 17,” the theater in St. Petersburg announced Thursday through its website. Set in an Indian temple, La Bayadère tells the story of a tragic love triangle among the warrior Solor, a temple dancer, and a royal princess. The title means “The Temple Dancer of India” in French. Jeon previously danced the role of Solor with Korea’s Universal Ballet in September. He is also scheduled to appear in the pas de trois during the first act of Swan Lake on July 4.“I’m honored to perform on the Mariinsky stage, which I’ve dreamed of since childhood,” Jeon said. “I hope my dancing can help strengthen cultural ties between South Korea and Russia. I will do my best to reflect both the beauty of this piece and the tradition of this theater.”Jeon studied at Sunhwa Arts Middle and High Schools before enrolling at the Korea National University of Arts. He officially joined the Mariinsky Ballet on June 13. He is the second South Korean dancer to join the company, following ballerino Kim Ki-min.이호재기자 hoho@donga.com