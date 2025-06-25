'Maybe Happy Ending' makes history at Tony Awards

“When we started, everyone had a reason it wouldn’t work. A robot musical set in future Korea? Who would watch that?”Playwright Park Cheon-hyu, 38, reflected on the early skepticism surrounding "Maybe Happy Ending" during a press conference in Seoul on June 24. The musical, which debuted without a well-known source or star-studded cast, defied expectations to win six Tony Awards this year, including best musical, direction, lead actor, book, score, and scenic design. It marked a historic milestone for an original musical written by a Korean playwright and set in Korea.Premiering at the Belasco Theatre in Manhattan in November 2023, the musical is set in near-future Seoul and follows two helper robots, Oliver and Claire, as they gradually discover emotions and fall in love. Park said the story was inspired by his personal experiences of loss, including the end of a long-term relationship and the sudden death of a close friend.The journey from its Korean debut to Broadway acclaim spanned nearly a decade. The show premiered in December 2016 in Seoul’s Daehangno theater district and was restaged five times, gradually building a strong local following. An English version was developed from the outset and received its first reading in New York later that same year. After a trial production in Atlanta in 2020, the musical eventually made its way to Broadway. “Musicals require immense collaboration. Every planet has to align,” Park said."Maybe Happy Ending" has since become a symbol of the rising influence of Korean musicals. “The term ‘K-musical’ isn’t widely used yet,” Park said. “But when audiences say, ‘I can tell this came from Korea,’ that’s when I feel most proud. Even hearing the cast greet each other backstage in Korean with ‘Did you eat?’ makes me smile.”On Broadway, the show developed a devoted fan base known as the Fireflies, named after one of its central motifs. Supporters promoted the production on social media and shared tickets to help expand its reach. Park noted a cultural contrast in audience response, saying, “Korean fans tend to express their emotions inwardly, but American fans show their enthusiasm through cheers and applause.”Park also spoke fondly of composer Will Aronson, his longtime collaborator. “We’ve spent days arguing over a single word,” he said. “But when we create something we both believe in, the audience usually embraces it, too.”When asked whether the sweep at the Tonys brought added pressure, Park smiled and said, “It would be a lie to say no.”The musical is set to return to Seoul for its sixth domestic run, scheduled from Oct. 30 to Jan. 25 at the Doosan Art Center’s Yeon Gwang Hall. Han Kyung-sook, executive producer at NHN Link, said the upcoming production will address areas that needed improvement. She also confirmed that the Broadway version is being prepared for a Korean debut by 2028.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com