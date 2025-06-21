Heavy rains flood capital region as monsoon begins

Heavy rainfall hit northern parts of the Seoul metropolitan area on June 20 as the summer monsoon season began in central South Korea. The stationary front brought downpours of up to 30 millimeters per hour to the capital region and Gangwon Province.From 9 p.m. June 19 to 2 p.m. June 20, 160.5 millimeters of rain fell in Geumgok-dong, Incheon’s Seo District. Yangchon-eup in Gimpo logged 136.5 millimeters, while Ildong-myeon in Pocheon recorded 115.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the monsoon rain is expected to continue nationwide through June 21. In the Seoul area, the rain is forecast to taper off by morning, while other central regions will see it ease in the afternoon. Heavy rain is expected to persist in the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions.Forecasts predict 50 to 100 millimeters of rain in the capital region, Gangwon, Chungcheong and North Jeolla, with some localized areas expected to receive up to 180 millimeters. Certain regions may experience downpours of up to 50 millimeters per hour, accompanied by strong winds, lightning and thunder. Rainfall exceeding 30 millimeters per hour can soak pedestrians even with umbrellas and sharply reduce visibility for drivers, even with wipers in use.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety activated Level 1 of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday afternoon after heavy rain advisories were issued for the capital region and Gangwon Province. Train services were suspended and vehicles were flooded in several areas. In Uijeongbu, light rail operations were halted twice in the morning, while in Goyang, a car was submerged in a flooded underpass before the driver was rescued.김소영기자 ksy@donga.com