Oh Gwang-soo’s fall sparks scrutiny of vetting



A former high-ranking official who served under a previous administration recalled undergoing two rounds of presidential vetting. “The first time, the questions were sharp and aggressive, as if they were determined to find a reason to reject me. The second time, they were surprisingly gentle,” he said. The process, typically overseen by the Blue House’s senior civil affairs office, involves more than 200 questions over the course of an hour. He said the contrast reflected a shift in the president’s view. During the first round, the president had been misinformed about him. Once those misunderstandings were resolved, he was nominated for a ministerial post and cleared the confirmation hearing without issue.



This experience shows how the tone and intensity of a vetting session can shift depending on the position of key aides to the president, such as the chief of staff or the senior civil affairs secretary. Whether the presidential office leans toward support or opposition can affect how thorough or harsh the vetting becomes.



A similar pattern appears to have emerged in the recent appointment and swift resignation of Oh Gwang-soo, President Lee Jae-myung’s first senior secretary for civil affairs. Lee, a former classmate of Oh’s at the Judicial Research and Training Institute, was reportedly intent on appointing him. When lawmakers voiced concern about Oh’s background as a former special prosecutor, the president personally stepped in to defend the nomination. Given the president’s clear preference, many believe that the vetting process for Oh lacked rigor.



Public suspicion grew when allegations surfaced that Oh had used a proxy to manage real estate assets. This was followed by further claims that he had obtained proxy loans worth 1.5 billion won. Oh ultimately offered his resignation. The presidential office was unable to clearly explain whether it had been aware of these allegations during the vetting process.



His resignation just five days after appointment has revived talk of what some call the curse of the civil affairs post. During the Moon Jae-in administration, several officials in the role left under political clouds. Cho Kuk, who completed his term and was later nominated as justice minister, faced allegations involving his children’s college admissions and private equity investments. Kim Jo-won resigned after refusing to sell multiple properties in Seoul’s Gangnam district. Shin Hyun-soo stepped down following a clash with the justice minister over senior prosecutor appointments. Kim Jin-kook resigned after controversy surrounding his son’s job application.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol initially abolished the position after taking office but later reinstated it. His appointee, Kim Joo-hyun, failed to conduct a legal review of a possible martial law declaration and is now under investigation on charges of attempted insurrection. Under the former Park Geun-hye administration, Woo Byung-woo was convicted of abuse of power and illegal surveillance during his time in the post.



The senior secretary for civil affairs oversees powerful agencies including the prosecution, police, and tax service. The office is responsible not only for investigations and personnel vetting but also for maintaining discipline among high-ranking officials. While it plays a key role in shaping presidential decision-making, it is also one of the most politically dangerous posts in government. Many who have held the role have faced serious consequences due to ethical lapses, failure to resolve conflicts, or abuse of power.



In announcing Oh’s resignation, the presidential office said it would soon name a new civil affairs secretary who “understands President Lee’s philosophy on judicial reform and governance.” To break with the past, the next appointee must demonstrate integrity, sound judgment, and the resolve to challenge the president when necessary. If personal ties or political loyalty once again take priority over qualifications, the troubled legacy of the post may persist under the Lee administration.

