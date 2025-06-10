Lee emphasizes loyalty, problem-solving in key appointments



South Korean President Lee Jae-myung conducted his first round of appointments since taking office on Wednesday, emphasizing that “being loyal to the people comes first, followed by competence.” Although he added the phrase “to the people,” it is notable that loyalty took precedence over skill. This may reflect lessons drawn from former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment over his declaration of martial law, which restricted citizens’ basic rights. Those who worked with Lee during his tenure as governor of Gyeonggi Province have offered similar insights.



“There are three qualities needed to become one of Lee Jae-myung’s people,” said an official from Gyeonggi Province. The first is loyalty, someone who will not betray and will faithfully carry out duties. The second is age, as Lee tends to favor younger appointees and rarely defers to seniors. The third is a willingness not to build a personal power base. In his first appointments, Lee nominated Kim Min-seok, a senior council member his own age, as prime minister candidate, and Kang Hoon-sik, a lawmaker 11 years his junior, as chief presidential secretary.



Some interpret Lee’s emphasis on loyalty as reflecting his practical experience as mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province. While this may not be his intent, such a perception risks attracting opportunists and fostering competitive displays of loyalty. A homogenous inner circle can lead to groupthink, a common cause of poor decision-making. The more like-minded people one surrounds oneself with, the greater the need for caution.



“I will adopt policies from both Park Chung-hee and Kim Dae-jung if they are useful,” Lee said in his inaugural address. The second criterion, competence, is also informed by history. Former President Park valued aides’ problem-solving skills to overcome contradictions and constraints with limited resources. “Aides must always have answers ready for what the president demands,” said Oh Won-chul, former second senior secretary for economic affairs under Park, in a past interview. “I was always thinking and worrying in hopes of hearing the president praise me for being smart.”



A graduate of Seoul National University’s College of Engineering, Oh proposed producing ham and sausages from pork during a swine cholera outbreak that blocked exports, and suggested making military boots from pigskin. These ideas won Park’s praise. When asked how to remove black soot from highway tunnel walls, Oh recommended installing tiles for easy cleaning, a solution still in use today. During the promotion of heavy and chemical industries, he addressed labor shortages at shipyards by employing underutilized female workers.



Statecraft in 2025 is more complex and multifaceted. South Korea must balance reducing its trade surplus with the U.S. to conclude tariff talks while protecting exporters and jobs. Fiscal expansion to counter zero growth must consider national debt and future burdens. The capital region’s competitiveness must be maintained alongside local economic revival. Pension reform should ease youth burdens while guaranteeing elderly income. The real estate market requires stimulation without overheating. Debt relief for small business owners must avoid moral hazard or discrimination. As South Korea strives for a KOSPI 5,000 era, shareholder value must be protected without harming corporate worth. These thorny issues are likely to spark division and conflict.



No matter how capable, a president cannot govern alone. Even a simple meeting over gimbap demands aides who think constantly and possess passion and problem-solving skills. In today’s geoeconomic era, where economics, finance, and technology serve hegemonic competition, the nation needs not only the critical mind of a scholar and the realism of a merchant, as former President Kim emphasized, but also the craftsman-like problem-solving ability praised by Park. Finding aides, ministers, and public leaders with these qualities is truly an act of loyalty to the people.

