Ukrainian drone assault destroys 41 Russian bombers

Ukraine launched a surprise drone strike on five Russian airbases on June 1, destroying 41 strategic bombers, including Tu-95s and Tu-22s. The attack involved 117 unmanned aerial vehicles and reportedly caused at least $7 billion in damage. The operation took place just one day before Ukraine and Russia were scheduled to hold their second round of direct ceasefire talks in Istanbul, Turkey, and is being viewed as a strategic move to pressure Moscow.According to Reuters, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) targeted five airbases, including Belaya in Irkutsk, Siberia, and Olenya in Murmansk, in Russia’s northwest. Belaya, located 4,300 kilometers from the Ukrainian front lines, marks the farthest-reaching strike Ukraine has carried out on Russian territory since the war began in February 2022. Analysts say this shows Ukraine’s capacity to hit virtually any location inside Russia. Reuters reported it as the most damaging drone strike Russia has faced since the war began.Ukraine dubbed the operation “Spiderweb.” The drones were smuggled into Russian territory in disguised trucks, hidden in wooden crates, and later remotely activated. The covert nature of the operation, especially the deep penetration into enemy territory, drew significant attention. CNN likened it to the Trojan horse from ancient Greek mythology. The UK’s Sky News compared it to Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who oversaw the operation, said it took one year, six months, and nine days from planning to execution. He described it as a mission worthy of a place in the history books.이기욱 기자 71wook@donga.com