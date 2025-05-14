Lee Young-ae makes stage comeback after 32 Years

“I never imagined I would feel such catharsis—eyes wide open, shouting, ‘I will burn everything!’” said actress Lee Young-ae, reflecting on her long-awaited return to the stage. “It gave me great pleasure to unleash a part of myself I didn’t know existed.”Lee stars in Hedda Gabler, Henrik Ibsen’s 1890 classic, which opened May 7 and runs through June 8 at LG Arts Center in Gangseo District, Seoul. The role marks her first stage performance in 32 years.In an interview on May 13, Lee described the emotional and psychological depth of the character. “In Ibsen’s time, Hedda was a ‘woman trapped in marriage,’” she said. “But in today’s world, where anyone can feel isolated—man or woman—anyone can become Hedda.”Despite decades of screen success, Lee admitted she was overwhelmed with anxiety in the days leading up to opening night. “I had nightmares where I forgot my lines,” she recalled. “In one dream, the entire audience walked out mid-performance, and someone told me, ‘Young-ae, you can’t do this.’ I just cried.”When it came time to perform, however, focus overtook fear. “I wasn’t nervous,” she said. “I just kept telling myself: Don’t forget your lines. Do exactly what you practiced.”Lee described Hedda as a woman of dazzling beauty and social poise, yet driven by selfishness, jealousy, and sorrow. “Understanding her was like solving a complex math problem,” she said. “I hope audiences come ready to explore her mind with me.”Min Kim kimmin@donga.com