Next president’s key tasks, economy and unity



In a nationwide survey conducted by the Dong-A Ilbo on May 4 and 5 among 1,013 adults, 40.7 percent of respondents cited “revitalizing the economy and securing future growth engines” as the next president’s most pressing task. Another 21.7 percent named “resolving social conflict and promoting national unity.” Other responses included “constitutional and political reform” (11.8 percent), “stabilizing South Korea-U.S. relations through trade negotiations” (10.3 percent), “addressing low birth rates and an aging population” (7.1 percent), and “countering North Korea’s nuclear threat and enhancing military power” (2.6 percent).



With less than a month remaining before the June 3 presidential election, voters are searching for a leader who can revive the economy and improve livelihoods, as well as one who can heal the deep divides plaguing society. These priorities were consistent regardless of region, political affiliation, or ideological stance. A separate poll conducted by MBC on May 4 of 1,006 respondents found similar results, with “economic growth and job creation” (45 percent) and “national unity” (20 percent) ranking as the top policy concerns.



These results reflect the public’s deep anxiety over worsening internal and external conditions. South Korea’s economy is facing negative growth at home and a global tariff war abroad. Exports, investment, and consumption have all stalled, and domestic demand is collapsing. A wave of tariff hikes initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump is pressuring South Korea to undergo structural transformation. The country’s export-led growth model, dependent on a limited number of key products and few markets such as the United States and China, has reached its limit, but there is no clear replacement in sight.



Meanwhile, South Korean politics remains mired in crisis. Since the declaration of martial law on December 3, the country has endured over five months of turmoil, including a presidential impeachment and a cascade of acting leaders stepping in after consecutive impeachments. The upcoming early election is the result of a bitter deadlock between a minority president and a majority opposition in the National Assembly. Public opinion is sharply divided, and whoever is elected must persuade the nation's opposing half to avoid further discord.



Voters are hoping for a leader capable of navigating this existential crisis. Economic recovery and national unity are not separate goals. Without unity, economic revival is impossible, and without economic progress, unity is unachievable. This election must be a turning point to lift the nation out of prolonged stagnation and put it back on a sustainable growth path. It must also be a moment to restore politics rooted in mutual tolerance, where even opponents can at least agree to observe rather than resist. The Korean people are desperate for answers to an unstable present and an uncertain future.

