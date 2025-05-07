Would still choose K-pop, even if rewinding time

"Even if I could turn back time, I would still choose to become a K-pop idol."This statement by Takada Kenta, 30, known mononymously as Kenta, reveals his deep affection and pride in being a K-pop idol. Kenta began his career after appearing as the only Japanese trainee on Mnet’s audition show “Produce 101 Season 2” in 2017. Last month, he published an essay titled, Life Is Fun Even with Just 1,000 Won, through publisher Bimil Sincer, reflecting on his journey. In a written interview with the Dong-A Ilbo, he said, “Since childhood, I’ve lived a life that strayed a bit from the ‘ordinary,’ and I’m happy to publish a book in Korea, which I consider another home.”His book traces the unique path he has walked. Kenta first felt a life-changing thrill when he heard a song by the K-pop boy group Teen Top in middle school. At age 20, he moved to South Korea with just a suitcase. The only Korean words he knew were “hello” and “thank you,” but he never gave up on his dream. “I challenged myself in an environment with a different language and culture,” he said. “Nowadays, 10 to 20 Japanese debut as K-pop idols each year, but back then I was ‘alone,’ which I think helped me gain love from both Korean and Japanese fans.”Kenta finished 24th out of 100 contestants on Produce 101 and did not make the final debut lineup of Wanna One. However, he later joined a fan-created project group, JBJ, and currently performs as a duo, “Kenta-Sanggyun,” with the member Sanggyun. “During our early debut days, I barely slept for three days at a time and couldn’t even go home,” he recalled. “But the moments when we shared our determination to push through despite being exhausted have become cherished memories.”The language barrier posed challenges as well. Korean members sometimes struggled to understand Kenta’s characteristically vague Japanese expressions. “I once worried that this would prevent me from forming deep relationships,” he admitted. “But in the end, I came to love the Korean sense of warmth, or jeong.” Despite imperfect communication, he said, he was touched by homemade meals prepared with care and members who cried harder than he did during difficult times.If debuting was “heaven,” the following hardships were no less intense. Kenta-Sanggyun eventually terminated its exclusive contract with its former agency after a dispute, and both members were ordered to pay damages amounting to hundreds of millions of won. Yet Kenta remains optimistic. “Even with just 1,000 won, life can be fun,” he said. “If you believe things will work out, they definitely will.”Asked where his sense of resilience comes from, Kenta answered, “To believe in yourself is to focus on the present moment. I’ve always lived each ‘now’ with sincerity.”In 2021, Kenta also held a solo art exhibition, expanding his career beyond music. “In my 20s, my goal was to shine alone,” he said. “In my 30s, I want to become someone who reflects light onto others.”사지원기자 4g1@donga.com