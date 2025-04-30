Night flights help contain Daegu wildfire in 23 Hours

A wildfire that broke out on Mount Hamji, dangerously close to downtown Daegu, was fully extinguished Tuesday after burning for nearly 23 hours. No casualties were reported. Authorities credited the successful containment in part to the critical role played by KAI KUH-1 Surion helicopters, which conducted nighttime firefighting operations.According to the Korea Forest Service, the main body of the fire — which ignited at 12:55 p.m. Monday in Nogok-dong, Buk-gu, Daegu — was declared extinguished Tuesday. The blaze scorched about 260 hectares (roughly 643 acres) of forest, equivalent to around 364 soccer fields. Although several homes were damaged, no injuries were reported.The wildfire, classified as an urban-type fire because of its proximity to populated areas, was the first of its kind in Daegu in 35 years. Initial containment efforts were hindered by dry weather and strong winds. But the situation turned when Surion helicopters were deployed at night. Between 8 p.m. and 11:17 p.m. Monday, the fire suppression rate jumped from 19% to 54%.While the Surion helicopters carry a smaller water load — up to 2,000 liters (about 528 gallons) — than aircraft typically used for large-scale wildfires, their advanced technology gives them a key advantage. Originally developed for military use, the helicopters are equipped with night vision and starlight scopes, enabling safe and effective nighttime operations. Monday's deployment marked the first time two Surion helicopters were used simultaneously in a wildfire response at night.대구=명민준기자 mmj86@donga.com