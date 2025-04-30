LS Group increases U.S. investment amid power surge

LS Group affiliates are aggressively ramping up investments in the United States in response to the rapidly growing demand for power infrastructure.According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence on Tuesday, the North American power equipment market is projected to grow from $33.16 billion in 2024 to $42.06 billion by 2030, with an average annual growth rate of 6.1%. While power demand in the U.S. is surging due to the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, aging infrastructure—such as transmission lines and transformers—has created a booming market for power equipment.Gaon Cable, a subsidiary of LS Cable & System, acquired 100% of the shares in LSCUS, a power distribution cable production company based in Tarboro, North Carolina, this January. The acquisition aims to strengthen local capabilities and respond to increasing infrastructure demand. Recently, LS Cable also made its first supply of medium-voltage aluminum power cables—used for solar power plant grid connections across the U.S.—in collaboration with its affiliate LS Eco Energy.LS Electric has secured a 46,000-square-meter site in Bastrop, Texas, where it has established the "LS Electric Bastrop Campus," dedicated to production, R&D, and design. It also built a 3,300-square-meter manufacturing plant, which plans to begin producing medium- and low-voltage power equipment and distribution systems for big tech data centers this year. The second factory of LS Electric's subsidiary MCM Engineering, located in Cedar City, Utah, has reportedly more than doubled its production capacity for switchboards and other power devices to keep up with surging orders.Essex Solutions, LS Group’s U.S.-based affiliate, has added new production lines to meet the growing demand for specialty winding wire driven by the replacement of aging transformers. The company aims to expand its annual production capacity from the current 3,500 tons to 8,500 tons by 2030.박종민기자 blick@donga.com