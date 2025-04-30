First Korean idol group concert in China in 9 years

K-pop boy group 'EPEX' (pictured) will hold a solo concert next month in Fuzhou, China. This marks the first time in nine years that a Korean idol group has held a concert in mainland China, raising hopes that the Chinese government may gradually ease the ban on Korean cultural content.In the K-pop industry, the concert is seen as a positive sign, considering that it is a solo concert by an idol group. There is growing expectation that more K-pop stars will be able to hold concerts in China. Currently, major K-pop artists such as BTS’s J-Hope and SEVENTEEN are meeting fans in the Greater China region, including Macau. An entertainment industry insider said, “The key to the easing of the ban will be whether concerts with more than 10,000 seats can be authorized in mainland China,” adding, “It appears that the Chinese government is allowing smaller concerts and monitoring the situation.”According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), American pop star Katy Perry will also hold a concert in a 18,000-seat venue in Hangzhou, China, in November. This will be her first concert in China in eight years, following an incident in 2017 when her entry to China was blocked for wearing anti-China outfits.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com