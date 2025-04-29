Trump’s second term brings global chaos and distrust



Donald Trump marked 100 days into his second presidency on April 29. Since returning to office, Trump's impulsive and extreme actions have plunged the world into shock and chaos. His "America First" policy, which divides the world into the United States and everyone else, has upended the international security and trade order built by the U.S. after World War II and severely eroded global trust in America. Time magazine described the past 100 days as "one of the most turbulent periods in U.S. history."



During this period, not only the economy but also bureaucracy, culture, ideology and foreign policy have been shaken. Most disruptive was Trump's tariff policy, which threw the global economy into uncertainty and a downward spiral. He repeatedly imposed, withdrew and delayed tariffs without warning, causing widespread instability. He announced reciprocal tariffs, only to postpone them by 90 days just 13 hours later. He also engaged in an endless tariff standoff with China. Using hastily calculated reciprocal tariff rates as leverage, Trump dragged countries, including South Korea, to the negotiating table, heightening global anxiety.



Trump also threatened to dismantle the liberal democratic alliance built on universal values such as freedom and human rights. A particularly damaging episode came when he humiliated the Ukrainian president in an attempt to negotiate with the autocratic Russian leader responsible for the invasion, disillusioning America's allies. European nations began seeking security independence from the U.S., while Asian countries faced relentless American pressure over defense cost-sharing. Within the United States, Trump and his allies launched sweeping attacks on the civil service, universities, the media and key institutions, making instability part of everyday life.



The chaos America has unleashed on the world is now returning like a boomerang. Workers in the Rust Belt who once supported Trump now live in fear of layoffs, and empty store shelves are becoming increasingly common as the tariff wars inflict pain on ordinary citizens. Discontent and distrust toward Trump's erratic leadership continue to grow. According to a Washington Post poll, his approval rating stands at just 39 percent, the lowest for any president at the 100-day mark.



As South Korea prepares to inaugurate a new government on June 4, Trump's second-term turmoil offers a valuable lesson. The incoming administration, which will assume office without a transition committee, cannot afford even the slightest misstep. It must be especially vigilant against pursuing immature or extreme policies, or short-term, popularity-driven actions that sacrifice long-term national interests, as such misjudgments would only fuel further chaos.

