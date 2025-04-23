Sugar shacks help sweeten Quebec’s tourism revenue. April. 23, 2025 07:37. by 브호몽=임우선 특파원 .

Quebec sugar shacks tap tourism to sweeten syrup sales



Quebec maple syrup producers are boosting local revenue by combining syrup production with immersive tourism that showcases the province’s culinary and cultural heritage. Central to the experience is the “sugar shack,” or cabane à sucre — a tradition unique to Quebec.



Dating back to the 1850s, sugar shacks began as communal gathering places during peak syrup season in early spring. Families spent the day in snow-covered forests tapping maple trees, then gathered at night to share hearty meals and drinks.



Today, more than 100 sugar shacks operate across Quebec’s maple forests, most active in March when sap collection peaks. Visitors can sample maple taffy — fresh syrup poured onto snow and rolled onto a stick — and enjoy traditional Quebec dishes such as pancakes and crêpes drizzled with syrup.



Many shacks offer firsthand views of sap collection and wood-fire demonstrations of traditional syrup-making in cast-iron kettles. Activities such as forest walks and horse-drawn carriage rides make them a popular family destination.



In 2020, Quebec marked 100 years of maple syrup production. The following year, the province designated the sap harvest season as part of its intangible cultural heritage under the Cultural Heritage Act. Maple syrup is now part of the elementary school curriculum, emphasizing forest resources as both cultural and educational assets. Vocational schools even offer certification in syrup production.



To further highlight the maple tree’s cultural importance, Quebec in 2023 declared the third Sunday of October as National Maple Tree Day. The holiday honors maple trees, syrup production and related products, underscoring their deep ties to the province’s culture, cuisine and history.



